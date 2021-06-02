Murder, rape, and sodomy charges dismissed against suspect in Georgia woman’s murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A high-profile Chambers County, Alabama murder case with Columbus connections has been dismissed, according to a report in an The Valley Times newspaper.

(Renee Eldridge)

Murder, rape and sodomy charges were dismissed against Stacey Gray in the 2015 murder of Columbus, Georgia resident Renee Eldridge.

On July 7, 2015, Eldridge’s body was found in the 1300 block of Hopewell Road in Osanippa Creek in Chambers County, Alabama after she had been abducted from Columbus, Georgia on July 4.

Eldridge’s family realized she was missing when her mother came home the next morning and found a window screen in their home torn off and the back door open.

An autopsy performed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Science Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Eldridge died of blunt force trauma to the face and head.

Stacey Gray was arrested on July 13, 2015 in Notasulga, Alabama after leading law enforcement officials on an hours long manhunt.

Reached late this afternoon, Muscogee County District attorney Mark Jones tells WRBL his office is considering filing charges against Gray in Columbus.

“It always seemed like a Columbus case to me,” Jones said.

According to Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon, there are two outstanding arrest warrants for Gray in Columbus. The warrants are Rape and False Imprisonment, both of which are still active according to Chief Blackmon.