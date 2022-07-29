COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police say an investigation into two brothers for a killing in South Carolina led to videos of them and others beating up at least five people at homeless camps in Greenville.

Greenville County deputies released parts of the videos Thursday showing several men repeatedly punching and kicking at least three different people inside tents or outside.

This photo provided by Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, shows Seth Tyler Norris. Seth “Tyler” Norris, 18; and his brother Joshua Shawn Norris, 20, were charged with murder July 5, 2022 for the shooting of a man in a Greenville street, authorities said. (Greenville County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

This photo provided by Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, shows Joshua Shawn Norris. Seth “Tyler” Norris, 18; and his brother Joshua Shawn Norris, 20, were charged with murder July 5, 2022 for the shooting of a man in a Greenville street, authorities said. (Greenville County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

This photo provided by Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, shows Logan Alexander Holmes. Police say an investigation into two brothers for a killing in South Carolina led to videos of them and others beating up at least five people at homeless camps in Greenville. Seth Norris is charged with attempted murder in the attacks, along with David Allen Norris, 21, and Logan Alexander Holmes, 20. (Greenville County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

There was a stream of bleeps as curse words were removed, but one suspect can be heard shouting “where’s the bread” repeatedly.

The victims, whose faces were blurred in the video by deputies, don’t fight back. Deputies say they are still investigating and there may be more victims.