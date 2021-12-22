Murder case is dismissed, Georgia man is freed from prison

GROVETOWN, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man walked out of prison a free man after more than two decades behind bars after his murder case was dismissed.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that 43-year-old Devonia Inman was freed Monday, and immediately embraced his mother and stepfather as he emerged from the Augusta State Medical Prison.

Inman was accused of the 1998 murder of Donna Brown, a Taco Bell manager in Adel.

Inman was sentenced to life in prison but always professed his innocence.

A north Georgia judge hearing Inman’s appeal last month threw out his conviction, finding that evidence withheld by prosecutors strongly supported Inman’s claims of innocence.