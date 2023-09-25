SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says they have arrested multiple people involved in a local motorcycle theft ring.

The investigation began in June of 2023 when investigators were tracking entering autos and auto thefts in the Memorial Medical Center and Edgemere/Sackville areas.

So far, police have recovered five motorcycles and three arrests have been made.

SPD has not yet released the names of those who were arrested.

SPD will be speaking with Federal Agencies to try and seek federal charges based on the organized criminal activity by the persons involved.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any info on local motorcycle thefts should call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.