SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Several defendants have been charged today in a Savannah drug trafficking conspiracy on account of a partially unsealed 14-count federal indictment. The indictment comes after a prior related indictment where two people were also charged with a violent carjacking.

According to the document, the defendants allegedly conspired to possess and distribute illegal including methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana as early as January 2021.

If the defendants are convicted, they face a statutory sentence of up to 20 years in prison as well as fines and penalties and then a period of supervised release after leaving prison.

Some of those listed in the partially unsealed indictment include:

Tremaine Grant , a/k/a “Trench,” 24, of Savannah;

Laron Thompson, a/k/a "Hollywood," 38, of Savannah;

Tyquian Bowman, a/k/a "Quando Rondo," 24, of Savannah;

Donald Davis, a/k/a "Lil' D," 29, of Savannah;

Ty'Sean Davis, a/k/a "Stro," 21, of Savannah;

, a/k/a “Stro,” 21, of Savannah; Jarrell Palmer, a/k/a “Rel,” 36, of Pooler, Ga.

Thompson and Grant are additionally facing drug distribution charges. Grant and Palmer are charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, and Grant and Thompson face firearms charges.

The indictment also included notice of forfeiture of seven seized handguns and dozens of rounds of ammunition.

Robert Moss, a/k/a “Fat Boy,” 32, and Brandon McCall Williams, a/k/a “Lil’ B,” a/k/a “Dough Boy,” 32, both of Savannah – were already arraigned in connection with a partially unsealed indictment where the two men were charged with related drug-trafficking conspiracy because of there alleged involvement in a violent carjacking in Sept. 2021 in which the victim was shot and injured. Officials say they are still searching for another defendant.

Tyquian Bowman, also known as Quando Rondo, Bowman was already facing state charges in Chatham County Superior Court, where a grand jury indicted him in June. He’s charged in the state case with being a manager of an illegal street gang and conspiring to sell marijuana and buy pills of the opioid hydrocodone.

There is no parole in the federal system.