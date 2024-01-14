CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Crews across Chatham and Effingham counties fought to contain a large junkyard fire off Ogeechee and Dean Forest Roads, Sunday morning.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, Chatham Emergency Services received a call for a large open area fire. News 3 spoke with Chatham Emergency Services Fire Chief, James Vickers, on the scene.

“Personnel got here and found a bus that was on fire but the interesting thing about it is, it was in the middle of a car junkyard,” Chief Vickers said. “We have probably about 250 feet by probably a half a mile… maybe a little bit less than that of cars that are stacked three and four high.”

Chief Vickers went on to say they immediately cleared the site after arriving.

“There’s been a few homeless that have been ran out of here,” he said. “We’ve not been able to get in there to do an investigation yet. We did clear the bus, so there should not be anybody in there. We have not seen anybody else here. We have to contain the fire to get anything any further.”

Multiple agencies were on the scene, offering mutual aid. Chief Vickers told us the fire was just too big to contain without help.

“We established a water shuttle,” he said. “So, we need to call in multiple agencies to do that. We have Garden City, Pooler, Effingham, ourselves, and the city of Savannah is going to come in and help with manpower. All of them have been great. Wouldn’t be able to do a large fire like this without them because we just don’t have the resources to handle this much. Most agencies don’t.”

Around 11 a.m., crews were able to contain the flames. Chief Vickers said the next step is to further investigate to the best of their abilities. However, he said certain factors could set the investigation back.

“A lot of times with large fires like this, it gets hot, and all the evidence is burned away,” he continued. “But we try our best every single time.”