Motorist plows into Hinesville home, flees accident scene

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A motorist plowed into a Hinesville home on Pineland Avenue Saturday night causing significant damage to the home.

A man driving a pickup truck plowed into a home and left the scene of the accident shortly before 11 p.m., according to Hinesville Police Department, Sgt. Johnathon Greer.

Greer said after the driver struck the garage portion of the home knocking down a garage door and bricks the driver backed up and fled.

A good samaritan who saw the accident followed the driver and told police they knew where the vehicle and driver could be found. The person said the driver was on Whisper Lane, a side street located on the Forest Lake subdivision off South Main Street.

The driver who was not injured was arrested and charged with refusing to take a sobriety test as well as fleeing the scene of an accident.