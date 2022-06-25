RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — A motorist is now behind bars after purposely plowing into a parade in Rincon on Saturday morning, according to the Rincon Police Department.
Around 10:20 a.m. at the Let Freedom Ring Parade, police said a vehicle drove around a manned barricade and into a crowd of pedestrians on the parade route.
Officials said two additional officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued to drive, narrowly missing bystanders.
The driver, 38-year-old Anthony Rodriguez, continued down the route attempting to head straight for the Effingham County sheriff and chief deputy, the Rincon police chief and a sergeant.
The 3rd ID marching band had to dive in different directions to avoid being hit by the vehicle, police explained.
Rodriguez was forced to stop when Rincon K-9 Officer Gallagher went head-on into the vehicle at the intersection of Ft. Howard and Windsong Drive.
No bystanders sustained serious injuries, but Gallagher was sent to the hospital for an evaluation. His partner, K-9 officer Razor, did not sustain injuries.
Rodriguez was transported to the Effingham County Jail and will likely face numerous charges of aggravated assault. Investigators have not determined a motive yet.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.