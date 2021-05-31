Motorcyclist dies after Abercorn Street crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A motorcyclist Monday morning after a crash with a car on Abercorn Street.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the scene around 6:45 a.m.

Investigators say Kenyana Mann was driving eastbound on Abercorn Street in an Acura TSX when she attempted to turn left onto Middleground Road and struck a motorcycle traveling westbound.

The motorcyclist, Obrian Graham, was thrown from the vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment. SPD says Graham died as a result of his injuries. He was 50.

A portion of Abercorn Street was closed for a couple of hours as officials cleared the scene. SPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit is leading the investigation.