Tyquian Terrel Bowman, also known as Quando Rondo (Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah rapper Quando Rondo may have his bond revoked after getting in a car crash in Chatham County recently.

The State filed a motion Wednesday afternoon. Court documents show that the rapper, Tyquian Bowman, was seen driving at high speeds before crashing into another car on July 19. The motion also says EMS had to administer Narcan to the rapper due to signs of an overdose.

Bowman was taken to the hospital after the crash and became “belligerent with hospital staff and ultimately had to be sedated.”

The motion says Bowman is being charged with multiple traffic offenses as a result.

He is expected in court on July 27 at 2 p.m.

The 24-year-old rapper was granted a $100,000 bond in June after being indicted on drug and gang charges.

View the full motion below.