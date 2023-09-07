SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A new motion has been filed in the Leilani Simon case. The Chatham County mother is charged in the 2022 death of her son Quinton.

According to court documents filed this week, Simon’s lawyers want to suppress statements she allegedly made to police during the investigation. They say Simon was unlawfully detained and that she didn’t talk to investigators voluntarily.

The defense attorneys are requesting a hearing before the trial.

Simon is accused of beating her 20-month-old son to death and then throwing his body in a dumpster at a mobile home park near her home.

The 23-year-old was arrested and indicted on 19 counts last December.

