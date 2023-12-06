FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Lisa Miller, the mother of Samantha Miller (Hutchinson), who died on her wedding night riding in a golf cart that was hit by a drunk driver, is attempting to become the representative for Samantha Miller’s estate.

Samantha died without a will, so her assets were passed to her surviving spouse, Aric Hutchinson.

Soon afterward, the Charleston County Probate Court made Aric the personal representative of Samantha Miller’s estate.

Recently, several businesses, including The Crab Shack, The Folly Deli, and Progressive Northern Insurance, agreed to settle in a wrongful death lawsuit connected to Samantha in exchange for the release of liability or any claims of wrongful death or personal injury in the incident that killed Samantha.

Lisa and her attorneys threaten to challenge the validity of Sam and Aric’s marriage on the basis that the couple did not spend the night together after the wedding, court documents state.

After counsel, Hutchinson offered to give Lisa half of the recovery in the wrongful death suits in exchange for Lisa to stop attempting to prove Aric and Sam’s marriage was invalid.

Through counsel, Lisa denied this request say court records.

Samantha and Aric were married on Apr. 28, 2023, and later that evening, Samantha and three others, including Aric, were leaving Folly Beach on a golf cart when they were hit by a drunk driver, later identified as Jamie Komoroski.

Samantha was dead at the scene wearing her wedding dress, and the three other passengers were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police reports show Komoroski was driving 65 mph in a 25 mph zone when she rear-ended the golf cart around 10 p.m. on East Ashley Avenue.

A toxicology report revealed that her blood alcohol content level was three times higher than the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Komoroski was denied bond in an Aug. 2 hearing and later indicted on four charges related to the crash.