Mother of Ahmaud Arbery files federal civil rights lawsuit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On the anniversary of Ahmaud Arbery’s death, a federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against the three men accused of his murder.

Filed by the attorney of Wanda Cooper, Arbery’s mother, the lawsuit also claims that prosecutors and law officers attempted to cover-up and delay justice in the case.

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Bryant face charges for the murder of Arbery.

Police say the McMichaels trapped Arbery on a Brunswick roadway while he was jogging through their neighborhood.

The McMichaels stopped Arbery believing he may have been linked to recent thefts.

Related Content Ahmaud Arbery memorialized in Georgia a year after slaying

The confrontation led to Arbery being shot three times by Travis McMichael.

Gregory McMichael was a retired investigator with the Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office

The lawsuit claims District Attorney Jackie Johnson, who knew Gregory McMichael personally, urged law enforcement to not make any arrests. Johnson later recused herself from the case.

The lawsuit alleges District Attorney George Barnhill issued a letter slandering Ahmaud’s name to justify the murder.

Barnhill also later recused himself from the case.

In a press release Cooper’s attorney, Lee Merritt, alleges there was a conspiracy between law enforcement officials and agencies covering up evidence to arrest Ahmaud’s killers and covering up evidence that would directly implicate law enforcement in the murder.