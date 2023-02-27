SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It has been almost 10 years since Barbara Ann Jenkins went missing.

The Sumter woman was last seen dropping her youngest son off at the bus stop. Her oldest son – Rashad Hilton is hoping Savannah PD will pick up the case– so he can get justice for his mother’s disappearance.

On August 29, 2013– 44-YEAR-OLD Barbara Ann Jenkins was on her way back home from dropping her son at the bus stop when she was last seen. Sumter Police took on the case – but with no leads – it has since been closed. Rashad Hilton moved to the Savannah area not too long ago and says he feels Savannah PD has the resources to solve his mother’s case or at the very least, get the appropriate agencies involved.

He tells News 3 it has been a painful decade – but he is still holding on to hope for a positive outcome.

“You know more manpower, more resources again all we want is closure. You know, whatever the closure is, we just our family, me personally I deserve this closure so, again whatever they can do would be a blessing, would be a help, but then again if they can’t do anything I understand”.

We did reach out to the Savannah Police Department about this case – but we still are awaiting comment.