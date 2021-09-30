Mother indicted in Johnny Mercer Blvd. crash that killed son

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A mother has been formally charged in a crash that killed her 12-year-old son last month.

A Chatham County grand jury handed down the indictment Thursday against Madrina McCay for homicide by vehicle in the first degree and other charges.

The 41-year-old is accused of driving under the influence the morning of Aug. 23 with her son, Logan, in the vehicle.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the mother drove her vehicle off of Johnny Mercer Boulevard and crashed into a tree near the Turner Creek boat ramp.

A private memorial was held for Logan McCay earlier this month.