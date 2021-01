STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – According to Statesboro Police, officers responded to Ellis Apartments in the 200 block of Lanier Drive Thursday for a domestic dispute.

At the scene officers discovered a male with lacerations to his arms caused by a box cutter.

Police arrested the victim’s mother, Anna Dahlquist, 42, on a charge of Aggravated Assault.

Police say the victim was treated by Bulloch County EMS.

Dahlquist remains in custody at the Bulloch County Jail.