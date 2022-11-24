SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — More guns have been stolen from unlocked cars this year than in the past four years.

“I think it’s really a problem as a whole with all the jurisdictions here with people leaving firearms in unlocked vehicles and unfortunately and I wish it wasn’t the case but people enter unlocked vehicles and look for things to steal,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said.

Hadley said handguns, rifles, and at least one AK-47 were taken from a car that the gun owner left unlocked.

In the last four years, starting in 2019, of the 84 guns stolen from 81 vehicles, 79 of those guns came from cars that were left unlocked. Police say they saw a drop in 2020, the researcher believes the global pandemic was the reason.

In 2021 and 2022, the dangerous trend came right back.

Of the stolen guns in 2021, 63 were taken from unlocked vehicles. Of the last four years 2022 has already outpaced the previous three years. From January to Nov. 15, 86 total guns have been reported stolen with 77 of those stolen from unlocked cars.