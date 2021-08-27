More charged in abuse of vulnerable person at SC assisted living facility

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested Wednesday in an ongoing investigation of abuse at the Pee Dee Regional Center in Florence County, S.C.

Jo Ann Graves, 63, was charged with four counts of abuse of a vulnerable person. She was previously arrested in June and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and third-degree assault and battery after she was accused of hitting a person in the face, head and arm multiple times. Graves was also accused of shoving the person’s head into a wall and against a table.

Anjelica Meyers, 31, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and two counts of failure to report abuse of a vulnerable adult.

In August, The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested seven people in connection with the abuse of a resident at the same medical center.

Anne Joyce Hensley and Aaliyah Devoiyah Kinslaw, both 24, were charged with the abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Jacqueline Williams, 70, along with 59-year-old Wendy Jean-Etienne, 56-year-old Jean German, 46-year-old Amy McLean and 41-year-old Susan Gail Baker have been charged with failure to report the abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs requested SLED to investigate the case, which occurred on May 3.

Kinlaw and Hensley are accused of dragging a resident at the center by his ankles out of a dining room, down the hall and into his bedroom, according to an affidavit. The victim’s shirt was pulled up and he had cuts on his back.

The other five, who are mandated reporters, witnessed the abuse and didn’t report it, according to affidavits.

The arrests stemmed from the same investigation that found evidence of abuse during an incident at the same facility the day before, according to Tommy Crosby, a spokesperson for SLED.

Barbara Cushman, 69, was also arrested in June and charged with failing to report abuse she witnessed, according to SLED.