Monuments at Forsyth Park vandalized, SPD investigating

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Vandals appear to have targeted monuments at Forsyth Park, including the bust of a Confederate general.

The Savannah Police Department was on scene Saturday morning.

Messages spray painted on the statues, steps, and sidewalk read “Justice for B Taylor,” “24 hours or we will burn,” and “AOD is the future.”

The vandalism comes three days after a Kentucky grand jury voted to indict one of three white police officers for wanton endangerment in the Breonna Taylor case. No officers were charged for her death.

The bust of Lafayette McLaws was also vandalized in June with the image of a black fist, often used as a Black Lives Matter symbol. A white hood with the eyes cut out was placed over the sculpture’s head.

“Understanding the sentiment around the city and around this nation, this is still public property and it’s illegal to deface it,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said of the June incident.

The Savannah Police Department is still investigating. No further information has been released.

