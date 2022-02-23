BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – In Bibb County, Ga., a mother and her boyfriend are under arrest and charged in the murder of the woman’s baby.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Amanda Allan Husley, 29, and Dionte Dixon, 22, were arrested in connection to the death of six-month-old Major Williams.

The arrests of the two individuals stem from an incident on Feb. 6, 2022.

According to officials, on Feb. 6, 2022, staff at Atrium Health Navicent Hospital contacted the Department of Family and Children’s Services after it was discovered that a baby, now identified as Major Williams, in the hospital’s care had internal injuries.

That same night, the baby was transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in order to receive specialized medical care. He was accompanied by Husley to Atlanta. Investigators interviewed Dixon.

The following day, on Feb. 7, 2022, the Department of Family and Children’s Services notified the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office of the incident being a possible case of child abuse.

Three days after the baby was hospitalized, on Feb. 9, 2022, he died. His body was sent to the GBI to undergo an autopsy.

Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office talked to doctors and received information that “Major’s death appeared to be from a brain bleed caused by abusive head trauma.”

After this, warrants were issued for Husley and Dixon.

Husley was arrested and transported to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center for the charge of Murder. She also has an unrelated charge of a Probation Violation-Felony. Husley does not have a bond.

Dixon was also arrested and transported to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center for the charge of Murder. Dixon also has an unrelated charge of Probation Violation-Felony. Dixon does not have a bond.

The investigation remains open. Anyone with information should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68 CRIME.