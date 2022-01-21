Mobile home park shooting leaves Liberty County man hospitalized

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A Liberty County man was hospitalized Friday afternoon following a shooting at Victory Manor Mobile Home Park.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of Ruben Wells Road around 1 p.m. where they found the victim, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said.

Meanwhile, a person of interest was detained following a brief chase through the mobile home park, officials added.

The victim was taken to Memorial Health in Savannah for treatment of several gunshot wounds. No word on his condition at this time.