Missing woman, 1 other rescued from woods in Candler County

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – Two people, including a missing woman, have been rescued from a heavily wooded area in Candler County, officials said Friday.

Late Thursday night, the Candler County Sheriff’s Office shared information online about a missing person, 25-year-old Jacquisha Mincey, last seen on Monday in Statesboro.

Officials said those who reported her missing were able to pinpoint her cell phone in the area of Cool Springs Church Road on Wednesday. Deputies searched that area for Mincey with no result.

On Friday morning, the sheriff’s office and other law enforcement began searching for her in a “heavily wooded area” between Cool Springs Church and Griffin Ferry roads.

Two hours into their search, deputies reported hearing two people yelling “from deep within the wooded area.”

After searching via ground and air, Mincey and another person — described only as a male — were located in the woods off of Griffin Ferry Road.

The sheriff’s office said they had to be extracted by the search and rescue team. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“I am very proud of our personnel who kept on the mission and searched through some of the most difficult terrain we have seen in Candler County,” said Candler County Sheriff John Miles in a statement. “Without their hard work and dedication to the task, I believe the outlook for those two individuals would have been grim.”

Metter Fire Rescue, Candler County Emergency Management Agency, Candler County EMS, Georgia State Patrol Aviation, Georgia Emergency Management/Homeland Security, and the Georgia Forestry Commission assisted in the search and rescue operation.

The Candler County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.