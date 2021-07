SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a 15-year-old last seen on the southside of Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Diamond Gregory hasn’t been seen since 9 p.m. Monday on Quail Hollow Drive.

She was wearing a green shirt, burgundy sweats, a pink bonnet and peach slippers with her hair in braids. Diamond is described as 5-foot-3 and about 130 pounds.

SPD says she frequents the southside area.

Anyone with information on her location is urged to call 911.