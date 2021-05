SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old last seen in the Windsor Forsest area Monday.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Malaysia Morris was leaving the 100 block of Cedar Grove Road in a gray Toyota Camry with a Georgia license tag CNN5515.

The teen is described as 5-foot-7 and about 140 pounds.

If you see her, SPD says to call 911.