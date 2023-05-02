SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Law enforcement officials are looking for a missing 15-year-old last seen in East Savannah one week ago.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Jayda Turnbow is known to frequent the area near I-95 and Highway 204.

Jayda is described as a Caucasian female with dark brown hair and green eyes. She’s 5-foot-3 and approximately 125 pounds.

Jayda was last seen wearing grey tights and a white t-shirt, officials said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Liberty County Det. Wills at 912-368-3911.