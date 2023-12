SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Evans County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a missing minor.

Lindsey Ulmer, 14, was last seen in the Daisy area of Evans County on Thursday afternoon.

Ulmer is 5’1 and about 90 pounds. She currently has dark blonde hair color but is known for changing its color.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or 912-739-2121.