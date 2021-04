SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are searching for a child and teenager missing out of Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department, 11-year-old Aaron Davis and 15-year-old Cabora Thomas were last seen around midnight at a home on Country Walk Circle, located off of Coffee Bluff Road.

SPD released photos of the missing juveniles.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911.