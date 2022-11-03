SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of a missing 17-year-old Georgia girl is asking people in the Savannah area to be on the lookout for her.

Delane Lara, 17, was last seen on October 6, nearly a month ago. She was reported missing to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, just north of our area.

Her parent, Jenny Lopez, believes Delane may have come to the Savannah area after her Facebook account was logged into from Richmond Hill on the day of her disappearance.

Lopez says she took the teen to visit Savannah earlier this year, and she loved it so much that she talked about wanting to live here one day. She also says Delane has struggled with addiction and left a note saying she was scared to relapse in front of her family.

Lopez wants the teen to know her family is here to support her.

“Everybody here just wants her home. We want her home and we want her safe and we want to be there for every bump in the road, every obstacle she has to overcome. We don’t want her to have to face any of that alone. This is what family is and she has a family, and her family misses her, and we love her,” pleaded Lopez.

Lopez says the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is working on obtaining the content from the since-deleted Facebook messages, but her family has not heard anything yet.

If you see Delane, please call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.