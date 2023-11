BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The search for a missing Bluffton man ended tragically on Oct. 31 after the Bluffton Police Department said they found him dead.

Bryce Bond’s body was discovered around 3:30 p.m. He had last been seen walking out of the Townes at Buckwalter.

Police say that although no foul play is suspected, the cause of death is being investigated by the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation.