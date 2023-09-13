MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Midway family is devasted after losing everything in a house fire on Tuesday morning and they are turning to the community for help.

The family told News 3 they woke up to a power outage and a smoky home in the early morning hours. They said the smoke looked as though it was coming from the back of the house. Shortly after, they put out the fire and slept in the car. About 30 minutes later, they told News 3 that they woke up to the house engulfed in flames.

We spoke with Rachel Carter and Julius Scriven, who live there, and they say they are still speechless.

“The kids lost about everything they had except for a few toys outside and stuff at grandparent’s house,” Scriven said. “But everything they had here is gone. Birthday presents, Christmas and all that.”

Scriven and Carter also tell News 3 that their GoFundMe is still in the process of being created. In the meantime, they want people who are to help to contact them directly:

Rachel Carter: (912) 323-7116

Julius Screven: (912) 663-7116

Midway Police are here and Fire Marshals are still investigating the scene. We will continue to update you when new information is released.