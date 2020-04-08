Midway family displaced after fire Tuesday evening

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Midway family is displaced after a fire at their home Tuesday.

Liberty County Services Fire Chief Brian Darby says a home in the 300 block of Jericho Drive caught fire Tuesday evening. When crews arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the back corner of the home. Darby said firefighters extinguished the flames within eight minutes, saving the structure.

A couple and their two children escaped the fire with injuries. The family was also displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and Darby says no foul play is suspected.

Lewis Levine contributed to this story.