Midway couple arrested in child exploitation case

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Liberty County Detective’s Office arrested a couple on child exploitation charges on Wednesday.

Detectives, acting on information from Homeland Security Investigations, launched an internet crimes against children investigation on a married couple form Midway.

A search warrant was carried out on Jan. 8 and 29-year-old John-Paul Keegan and his wife, 28-year-old Sharon Elizabeth Keegan, were arrested. Both were charged with multiple counts of Child Molestation and Sexual Exploitation of Children. Sharon Keegan is also charged with Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes.

The GBI Internet Crimes Against Children task force contributed to this case.

This is an ongoing investigation.

