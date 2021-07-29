Metter women arrested as law enforcement cracks down on drug distribution

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – Two Metter women have been arrested in an investigation targeting street-level drug distribution in the city.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), 54-year-old Angela Braziel and Amirah Braziel, 29, were arrested Wednesday following the agency’s Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO) investigation.

Assisted by the Metter Police Department and Evans County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, SRDEO seized two firearms, approximately 4 grams of powder cocaine and 3.5 grams of crack cocaine, small amounts of marijuana and ecstasy and drug-related paraphernalia.

Angela Braziel

Amirah Braziel

Angela Braziel is being charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute powder cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of marijuana, while Amirah Braziel faces a charge of possession with intent to distribute ecstasy.

Both women were booked into the Candler County Jail, the GBI said.

The SRDEO and Metter Police Department are asking for the public’s help as they continue to crack down on drug distribution. Anyone with information on drug activity in Metter is encouraged to call the police department at 912-685-5437 or the SDEO at 912-685-5345.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) and the GBI’s website or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.