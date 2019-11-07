Metter police seek public’s help locating missing man with memory loss, medical conditions

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – The Metter Police Department is asking the public for help locating a man with memory loss and other medical conditions who has been missing since Tuesday.

Willie Carl Byrd has been missing from his home since Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve sweatshirt, a long sleeve red shirt, black jeans and aqua colored Nike Jordan shoes.

Byrd is known to have short term memory loss, seizures and other medical conditions.

Anyone who seen Byrd is asked to call 911 or the Metter Police Department at 912-685-5437.