METTER, Ga. (WSAV) — Metter police are attempting to solve a bizarre string of recent crimes. Police are attempting to locate a man they say is entering homes and cars while naked.

For the second weekend in a row, a naked perpetrator has been spotted on camera breaking into homes, cars and outbuildings with only his face covered.

On Saturday, Apr. 1, police began to receive several reports about a nude tall, skinny, light-skinned Black man breaking into homes and entering autos. More reports came in the following Saturday, including a Mattie Drive homeowner who told police an unknown man entered their home and fled upon being confronted.

Metter police say the unclothed criminal targets homes or vehicles that are unlocked or have keys left outside and removes items. The suspect is pictured wearing a light-colored hoodie.

Courtesy of Metter Police Department Courtesy of Metter Police Department Courtesy of Metter Police Department

“We have a Black male that is only wearing something to conceal his face, wandering around residences until he finds unsecure property and then enters the property,” Metter Police Chief Robert Shore said. “In at least two of the occasions, the homeowners have been home and confronted the intruder.”

Police are urging citizens to be vigilant in keeping all property secured and to call 911 for anything suspicious.

Chief Shore asks anyone with information on the incidents or additional video of the individual, to contact the Metter Police Department.