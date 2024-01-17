SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Around 10:40 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, the Metter Police Department responded to a home invasion on Daniel Street.

The suspect of the break-in has now been identified as Travis Tremayne Jordan. According to police, Jordan is not in custody.

They say that at the time of the incident, he was armed with a handgun, and should now be considered armed and dangerous.

Warrants have been issued for Jordan’s arrest. The charges currently include:

two counts of cruelty to children

kidnapping

armed robbery

burglary

home invasion

aggravated sodomy

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and criminal trespass.

The Metter Police Department believes the investigation points to Jordan being involved in the “naked bandit” case.

Jordan is described as a Black male, 6ft 4in and 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

This is still an ongoing investigation and the warrants have been turned over to the Candler County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information on this case, contact the Metter Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 912-685-5437. If you have information on Jordan’s whereabouts, contact the Candler County Sheriff’s Office at 912-685-2568.