METTER, Ga. (WSAV) — The Metter Police Department (MPD) has arrested a 21-year-old man who is suspected of a home invasion on South Rountree St. on Aug. 1, 2023, a burglary of the Synovus Bank on Oct. 10, 2023, burglary of a home on South Leroy St. on Dec. 13, 2023 and criminal damage to property of Tom Pawns City on Oct. 19, 2023.

During the home invasion in August, the suspect, Caleb De’Raijwan Scott, allegedly forced his way into the home of an elderly woman, shot at the woman and then ran from the scene.

Investigators say that Scott was seen on video at the scene and officers were able to arrest him a short distance away from the South Leroy location where he was originally spotted.

After further investigation, MPD was able to connect Scott to several other break-ins within the area.

Scott is now in jail at the Candler County Sheriff’s Office on charges of home invasion, two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of burglary, possession of a firearm during a crime, and criminal property damage.