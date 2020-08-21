Metter Police arrest man for impersonating officer

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – A Swainsboro man, released from custody earlier this week, has been arrested again — this time for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

A local business called the Metter Police Department for help when Rodney Wilson visited the establishment claiming to be a law enforcement officer who was working a case.

Wilson was found not to be an officer and warrants were issued for his arrest.

On Friday, with the help of the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, Metter Police arrested Wilson and took him to Candler Jail. He has been denied bond.

Officials say Wilson was released this week in Emanuel County for two felony counts of threatening witnesses in official proceedings and two misdemeanor counts involving simple battery.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Investigator McKinley Lewis at the Metter Police Department at 912-685-5437.

The department says this is an ongoing investigation and additional charges could be filed.