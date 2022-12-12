METTER, Ga. (WSAV) — A 31-year-old Metter man died while working at a lumber company in Wadley last week.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Trenton Lewis died last week in an apparent industrial accident. The coroner’s office says Lewis suffered blunt force trauma to the torso.

He was an employee at Battle Lumber Company, a company that makes pallets and wood containers, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

In 2017, OSHA fined Battle Lumber for safety violations after a worker lost his finger in an “unguarded chain sprocket assembly.”

Lewis’ body has been sent to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.