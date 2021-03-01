Metter man arrested for child porn distribution

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – A Metter man has been arrested for distribution of child pornography, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The agency says its Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit (CEACC) began monitoring Chad Barrett’s computer after receiving a complaint about child exploitation related to his internet activity.

On Feb. 16, the CEACC executed two search warrants in the investigation — one at the 26-year-old’s home in Candler County and another at his employer in Emanuel County.

As a result, Barrett was taken into custody and booked at the Emanuel County Jail.

The GBI says the Stillmore Police Department, Candler County Sheriff’s Office and Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

The investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, housed within the CEACC, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade and the online sexual exploitation of children.

Anyone with information about this case — or any other cases of child exploitation — is asked to contact the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), on the GBI’s website or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.