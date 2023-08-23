Metter, Ga. (WSAV) — A former Metter bank teller is facing up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to skimming money from a convenience store’s deposits.

According to the Southern District of Georgia, 32-year-old Kayla Monroe Evans is accused of stealing approximately $87,748 from a local convenience store’s deposits while she worked at Synovus Bank in Metter.

An internal audit found substantial discrepancies between the amount of money deposited to the amount credited to the store which triggered an investigation. The investigation found that Evans frequently skimmed large amounts of cash for personal use and credited a smaller deposit to the bank.

“Bank customers count on their financial institutions to operate with honesty and integrity, and Kayla Evans violated that trust,” said U.S. Attorney Steinberg. “This plea offers assurance that Evans will be held accountable for her theft.”

Evans is awaiting sentencing after her guilty plea. She faces up to 30 years in prison along with fines and restitution, followed by up to three years of supervised release.

As part of her plea, Evans agrees to pay restitution for the full loss caused by her crimes and she is not permitted to seek employment in any financial institution in the future.

“We are pleased to work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in bringing to justice those who commit bank fraud for their own personal gain,” said Brian Tucker, Special Agent in Charge, Eastern Region, Office of Inspector General for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.