BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – On Wednesday, Sgt. Lewis and K9 Vasko from the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office assisted members of the Chatham Narcotic Team and Georgia State Patrol by conducting a free air scan during the routine traffic stop of a vehicle.

Because of the keen senses of K9 Vasko, who was quick to alert the team to the presence of a narcotic odor, a subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery and seizure of approximately 2 pounds of methamphetamine.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office expressed its deepest appreciation to Lewis and Vasko for their dedication, professionalism and commitment to keeping the community safe.

“Their exemplary efforts have contributed significantly to keeping dangerous drugs off our streets,” the sheriff’s office said.