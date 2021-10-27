Men wanted for questioning after fight in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are working to identify three subjects in an ongoing aggravated battery investigation.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), multiple people were involved in a fight early Oct. 10 at Broughton and Whitaker streets. One person sustained serious injuries, SPD said.

Detectives with SPD’s Criminal Investigations Division are asking for the public’s help identifying three men they said were involved in the fight.

The subjects are described as Black males, possibly in their 20s. At the time, one of the subjects wore a white shirt, white shorts, and white shoes; another wore a red tracksuit, and the last subject wore a white shirt and white and black camouflage pants.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities is asked to get in touch with detectives at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.