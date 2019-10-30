Men indicted in connection with Savannah murder

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two men face serious charges in a deadly shooting that happened in May near Interstate 16 at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Around 2:50 a.m. on May 19, officers responded to that area and found Dorian Brooks, 33, dead from gunshot wounds.

Months later in September, Charles Doles, 25, and Adrian Dove, 48, were taken into custody in connection with Brooks’ death.

According to an indictment handed down Wednesday, Doles faces multiple charges, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and three counts possession of firearm during commission of a felony.

Wednesday’s indictment also names Dove, who faces one count of hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

Doles and Dove remain at the Chatham County jail.