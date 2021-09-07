Men charged in connection with Atlanta girl’s death plead not guilty

ATLANTA (AP) — Two men who have been charged in connection with the shooting death last year of an 8-year-old girl in Atlanta have pleaded not guilty.
Secoriea Turner was killed July 4, 2020, while riding in an SUV with her mother and her mother’s friend.
A grand jury last month indicted Julian Conley and Jerrion McKinney. Conley is charged with malice murder and felony murder in Secoriea’s killing.
Both men face aggravated assault, gun and gang-related charges. They each pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the charges against them.