SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man found dead on Aug. 8 is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

SPD says Calvin Owens, 51, was found dead outside of a residence on the 100 block of McIntyre Street. No further details were released.

SPD asks anyone with information to call 912-525-3124, CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit an online tip.