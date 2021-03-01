McIntosh Co. deputy accused of body-slamming handcuffed woman

DARIEN, Ga. (WSAV) – A deputy from the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office faces charges for seriously injuring a woman, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI says on Feb. 23, the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office requested the agency to investigate allegations that Deputy Mark Gibson, 48, caused severe injuries to a woman who was in the custody of the sheriff’s office.

The agency’s investigation showed Gibson body-slammed the handcuffed woman causing serious injury, officials say. Further details on the incident were not released.

Gibson turned himself in to the McIntosh County Jail without incident. He was charged on Friday with aggravated battery and violation of oath of office.

After the GBI completes its independent investigation, the case will be turned over to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.