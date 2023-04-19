SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A phone scam is targeting City of Savannah utility customers.

Mayor Van Johnson says customers are getting calls from people posing as bill collectors and asking for payment over the phone.

He says the city will never call you to talk about service disruptions or to collect payment.

“If someone calls you talking about we’re going to cut off your service, or we want payment over the phone from the city of Savannah, it is not true. Hangup in their face; hangup fast in their face, and you certainly can contact the city’s utility billing department for any questions you may have.”

You can reach the city’s utility billing department if you’ve received one of these scam calls.

Their number is 912-651-6460.