SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Hostess City saw three separate shootings over the weekend, one that was fatal.

During his weekly press conference Tuesday, Mayor Van Johnson said that while he’s bothered by continued gun violence in Savannah, “this will not be the narrative for our city.”

“There are far too many good things happening in our city, and we’re going to focus on those good things while continuing our work in the background and the forefront to rid our community of those individuals who don’t belong here,” Johnson added.

The first weekend shooting took place Friday night near Savannah State University’s T.A. Wright Stadium. Two people were injured, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate.

Early Sunday morning, a shooting on West Bay Street claimed the life of 27-year-old Benjamin Tucker. Another man was shot in the incident but is OK.

The third shooting at Congress and Barnard streets left a young man injured, though he’s expected to survive.

Johnson acknowledged that addressing the root cause of Savannah’s gun violence will take much time and collaboration. But the good news, he said, is the work doesn’t have to be developed in a vacuum.

The mayor mentioned the city manager is developing a proposal to address nighttime safety in Savannah.

“We are a 24-hour city,” Johnson said. “Our city is different at night and on weekends than it is during the day, and I think we have to recognize that.”

He said the city is looking to other municipalities who have established “a nighttime government,” as well as a study that will help address Savannah’s needs.

The work of the city’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement and the upcoming Summer Fun and Safety programming are key in preventing violence, the mayor said.

“I think the other good news is that our police department is still actively working these crimes, actively solving and closing these cases with rapid speed,” Johnson added.

Georgiamae Lawrence, 28, was arrested and charged with murder in the fatal West Bay Street shooting. No other arrests have been announced in the string of weekend violence.