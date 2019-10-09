Mayor DeLoach calls for unity, tolerance after Savannah alderman’s car vandalized

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Eddie DeLoach is calling for unity and tolerance in the Savannah community after District 3 Alderman John Hall’s car was purposely damaged.

On Tuesday morning, Hall’s vehicle was found with smashed and broken windows on the corner of 52nd Street and Skidaway Road. The car had advertisements for Hall’s reelection campaign on it.

Hall shared photos of the vandalism on Facebook, saying “We will still rise above. Crime and vandalism is NOT welcomed in the 3rd!”

“In a day and age where unity is discouraged and tolerance is scarce, I strongly believe we have a duty to respect every individual regardless of background or beliefs,” Mayor DeLoach said. “I’m saddened by the attack on Alderman Hall’s property and call on our community to remember that no matter our politics, we are stronger united than divided – and that no individual should ever be subject to intimidation or attack in the City of Savannah.”

DeLoach added that he is grateful Hall and his family were not injured.

There is no word on a suspect of the vandalism. This incident is still under investigation.

